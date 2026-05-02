Updated Lineup For WWE Backlash 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for the updated 2026 Backlash premium live event (PLE), set to take place next weekend.

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against Sami Zayn, while Danhausen and a mystery partner will compete against Kit Wilson and The Miz in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the event is WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, who will defend his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker will face “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a singles match. Another highly anticipated matchup features “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka taking on “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY in singles competition.

WWE Backlash 2026 will occur on Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. The event will be available for viewing on ESPN Unlimited in the US and on Netflix internationally.