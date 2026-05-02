Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans For Karmen Petrovic

WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Karmen Petrovic was absent from WWE programming for the entire month of April, competing in just one match on April 25th at an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida, where she lost to Kendal Grey.

In March, Petrovic appeared on television only twice: she secured a victory over Ivy Nile in an episode of WWE Main Event and participated in the EVOLVE Women’s Title Eliminator Gauntlet Match, which was won by Wendy Choo for the vacant title.

According to BodySlam+, Petrovic is scheduled to face Nikkita Lyons in an upcoming EVOLVE episode within the next few weeks, according to sources. The report also noted that there has been discussion of Petrovic potentially working with AAA before gradually transitioning back to the NXT TV product.

Petrovic made her WWE TV debut in July 2023 and maintained a semi-regular presence on NXT throughout the first half of 2025. During that time, she was involved in an on-screen romance storyline with Ashante “Thee” Adonis, which concluded in April 2025. She then moved to EVOLVE in August 2025, where she has mostly been active since.

Currently, WWE NXT is undergoing a roster shift, with several stars being called up to the main roster in recent months. This week’s NXT featured appearances from various names such as EVIL, Will Kroos, Lizzy Rain, Tristan Angels, and Kam Hendrix, who all took prominent roles on the show.