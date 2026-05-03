Liv Morgan Addresses WWE SummerSlam Absence And Future Plans

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan spoke with Fox News Digital about various topics, including missing last year’s SummerSlam in her hometown due to an injury.

Morgan said, “Honestly, I cannot even express to you how upset and disappointing it was to miss SummerSlam in my hometown … But yeah, I was very excited to show up in SummerSlam in pretty much my hometown. Unfortunately, I missed out. So, this year, I’m going to more than make up for it.”

On her undefeated SummerSlam record:

“I didn’t even realize that, so thank you for that fun little fact,” she said. “I guess I’m super confident going into SummerSlam. I don’t know what this year has in store for me. But I’m very excited for SummerSlam, and I’m hopeful to be able to defend my Women’s World Championship.”

On the importance of SummerSlam:

“SummerSlam is WWE’s second-biggest event of the year. It is the biggest party of the summer. So, you can expect a lot of fun. A lot of chaos. You can expect me, which is probably the best part.”