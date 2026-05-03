WWE NXT TV Taping Cancelled In Lowell, Refunds Issued

According to Fightful.com, WWE NXT has canceled its scheduled TV taping at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, on June 9.

The venue informed ticket holders via email that the event has been canceled. Additionally, when attempting to access the event page on the venue’s website, visitors are met with a message stating, “Sorry, we can’t find the page you’re looking for. While you’re here, take a look at our upcoming events.”

The event was set to feature WWE Presents NXT Live on The CW, but has been scrapped due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The email to ticket holders reportedly states, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, WWE Presents NXT Live on the CW at Lowell Memorial Auditorium originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, has been canceled.”

Ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, as indicated in the email, which notes, “No additional action is required to obtain a refund for your ticket. It will be processed using the original payment method used at the time of purchase. Please allow 14-21 days for processing to complete.”

NXT has previously canceled road TV events in other states, typically relocating them to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. One such instance occurred earlier in February when a scheduled TV taping at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, was canceled due to a “permit issue.” WWE has not yet announced the location for the NXT TV taping on June 9.