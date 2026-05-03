AJ Styles Opens Up On Rocky Start With Eric Bischoff In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles recently discussed several topics on an episode of his podcast, “Phenomenally Retro.” One key point he addressed was his working relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff during their time in TNA Wrestling, noting that it initially got off to a rocky start.

Styles said, “The first time that Eric and I started working together, it was just not–our experience wasn’t very good. had said some things regarding my Ric Flair lookalike kind of thing, and it kind of p***** Eric off, and my intention was to let him know how I feel. So we didn’t start off so well, and it’s probably my fault more than anybody’s.”

On when things started to improve between them:

“I remember when I went to ‘Lone Wolf’ AJ Styles, and I had this idea about I’ll be coming from the crowd, and I told Eric about it. He goes, ‘No, we’re not going to do that right now.’ I said ‘Okay’ and I walk off, he goes ‘Hey, hey, AJ, let me tell you why.’ After that, our relationship went through the roof.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)