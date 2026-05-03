Backstage AEW Interest In The New Day Grows Following WWE Departure

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE veterans The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, have agreed to part ways with the company after rejecting TKO’s offer to restructure their contracts and take a pay cut. They now have a 90-day period before they become unrestricted free agents, allowing them the opportunity to sign with other promotions.

According to Fightful Select, several prominent AEW names are already advocating for The New Day to join the company. PWInsider.com noted that there is significant excitement within AEW regarding the potential addition of The New Day to their roster.

Moreover, PWInsider.com reported that many people connected to AEW have pointed out that the Young Bucks and The New Day have teased a match for years.

With The New Day becoming free agents in 90 days, fans may finally see this dream match come to fruition. While there is no confirmation that The New Day will join AEW, PWInsider noted considerable enthusiasm for the possibility of this matchup.

AEW star MJF has already reacted to The New Day’s exit from WWE, and former WWE Superstar Ricochet also shared his thoughts on the matter via social media.