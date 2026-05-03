Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, through Sunday, August 30th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Dynamite (North Charleston, South Carolina) on May 6th – 1,517 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (West Palm Beach, Florida) on May 9th – 577 tickets sold (can likely hold 1,000 in venue).

* AEW Dynamite (Asheville, North Carolina) on May 13th – 1,599 tickets sold.

* ROH Supercard Of Honor (Salisbury, Maryland) on May 15th – 859 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Salisbury, Maryland) on May 16th – 1,345 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Portland, Maine) on May 20th – 1,888 tickets sold.

* AEW Double Or Nothing (Queens, New York) on May 24th – 11,850 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on May 27th – 1,840 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Huntsville, Alabama) on May 30th – 1,390 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on June 3rd – 1,840 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Youngstown, Ohio) on June 6th – 1,096 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Cincinnati, Ohio) on June 10th – 1,170 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Cincinnati, Ohio) on June 11th – 1,812 tickets sold.

* AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (San Jose, California) on June 28th – 4,122 tickets sold.

* AEW All In: London (London, England) on August 30th – 23,596 tickets sold.