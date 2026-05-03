Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (5/9/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision, titled the Fairway to Hell TV special. This event will take place at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Collision: Fairway to Hell will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET as a one-hour live show on TBS, instead of TNT.

In the main event, Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will defend his title against Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family. This is the only match announced for the show so far.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.