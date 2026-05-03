Sunday, May 3, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (5/9/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Collision, titled the Fairway to Hell TV special. This event will take place at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Collision: Fairway to Hell will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET as a one-hour live show on TBS, instead of TNT.

In the main event, Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will defend his title against Mark Davis from the Don Callis Family. This is the only match announced for the show so far.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved