Persephone Sidelined With Injury

Ahead of Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on his Twitter account that Persephone has sustained an injury and will be unable to compete in the ring for the foreseeable future.

Khan revealed that Persephone was injured due to Julia Hart’s mistake during Collision: Playoff Palooza last Saturday. Persephone, who teamed up with Alex Windsor, faced Julia Hart and the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, Thekla, in a losing effort.

Persephone was scheduled to compete in the Survival of the Fittest Match for the ROH Women’s World Title at Supercard of Honor on May 15. However, due to her injury, she will no longer be able to participate in that bout. Instead, a one-on-one match between Zayda Steel and Hyan will be held to determine her replacement.