Saturday, May 2, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (5/2/2026): Peoria, IL.

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Collision returns tonight.

As the road to AEW Double Or Nothing continues, All Elite Wrestling makes a stop in Peoria, Illinois, for a live episode of AEW Collision.

The following matches and segments are advertised for the May 2, 2026 episode of the weekly AEW on TNT prime time program:

    * TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. HOOK
    * AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mascara Dorada
    * Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & PAC) and The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, & Zachary Wentz)
    * Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)
    * TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Anna Jay
    * The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong) in action
    * Skye Blue in action

Join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.

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