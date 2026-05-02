AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (5/2/2026): Peoria, IL.

AEW Collision returns tonight.

As the road to AEW Double Or Nothing continues, All Elite Wrestling makes a stop in Peoria, Illinois, for a live episode of AEW Collision.

The following matches and segments are advertised for the May 2, 2026 episode of the weekly AEW on TNT prime time program:

* TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

* Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & PAC) and The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, & Zachary Wentz)

* Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

* TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Anna Jay

* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong) in action

* Skye Blue in action

Join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.