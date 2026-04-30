Thursday, April 30, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

AEW Redemption PPV Rumored For Major Summer Slot

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW logo
AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) plans to hold a new pay-per-view (PPV) event called “Redemption” this coming summer, specifically in July. However, the exact date and location of the event have not yet been confirmed.

According to Fightful Select, there have been rumors that Canada will host the event, with Montreal being a strong frontrunner. While these details are not finalized, an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

As of now, AEW has not officially announced “Redemption” as a new PPV. If it is indeed scheduled for July, it will take place between AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is set for June 28 in San Jose, California, and AEW All In: London on August 30. Additionally, AEW filed a trademark application for “Redemption” and “AEW Redemption” on April 13.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved