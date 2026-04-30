AEW Redemption PPV Rumored For Major Summer Slot

PWMania.com previously reported that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) plans to hold a new pay-per-view (PPV) event called “Redemption” this coming summer, specifically in July. However, the exact date and location of the event have not yet been confirmed.

According to Fightful Select, there have been rumors that Canada will host the event, with Montreal being a strong frontrunner. While these details are not finalized, an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

As of now, AEW has not officially announced “Redemption” as a new PPV. If it is indeed scheduled for July, it will take place between AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is set for June 28 in San Jose, California, and AEW All In: London on August 30. Additionally, AEW filed a trademark application for “Redemption” and “AEW Redemption” on April 13.