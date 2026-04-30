AEW Reveals Big Matches For Three-Hour Dynamite Special

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s three-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision, which will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Dynamite and Collision will air at their regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In an exciting title match, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW TNT Champion from JetSpeed. Additionally, in a Double Jeopardy Match, Dax Harwood, the AEW World Tag Team Champion from FTR, will face “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration.

The stakes are high: if Harwood wins, FTR and Tommaso Ciampa will receive a shot at the AEW World Trios Championships. Conversely, if Cassidy wins, he and another member of The Conglomeration will get an opportunity for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.