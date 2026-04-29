Why Chris Jericho Isn’t On AEW Dynamite Tonight

According to PWInsider.com, AEW star Chris Jericho will be absent from tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Sources indicate that Jericho is in New York City to film a television project, which is the reason for his absence.

Details about the TV project have not yet been disclosed, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Jericho made his return to AEW on the April 1st episode of Dynamite and has been involved in a feud with Ricochet and The Demand since then, including a loss to Ricochet at AEW Dynasty.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will take place at Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. The show will air live on TBS and HBO Max.