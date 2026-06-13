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Backstage News On AEW Stars Appearing In Steven Spielberg’s New Film

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW logo
AEW

According to PWInsider.com, several scenes featuring professional wrestling were filmed for Steven Spielberg’s new science fiction film, “Disclosure Day.” AEW stars Brian Cage and Lance Archer, who are part of the Don Callis Family, play prominent roles in the film’s opening sequence.

“Disclosure Day” marks Spielberg’s return to the science fiction genre.

The film follows a cybersecurity specialist and a local television meteorologist who team up to uncover highly classified government documents related to extraterrestrial encounters and alleged alien intelligence. Their investigation leads them deeper into a conspiracy involving long-hidden secrets.

As of now, “Disclosure Day” has an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has a reported production budget of $115 million and runs for 145 minutes.

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