Updated Ticket Sales Revealed For AEW Grand Slam: Mexico

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 Grand Slam: Mexico television special on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to a report from WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), a total of 5,146 tickets have been sold for the event so far. The venue has a listed capacity of approximately 16,500, with lower-level seating for 6,071. It’s important to note that the balcony and stands sections are not currently visible on the seating map, even though tickets are being sold for those areas.

The report also mentioned that the year-to-date average attendance for AEW shows this year is 3,288. In comparison, last year’s Grand Slam: Mexico sold 13,000 tickets, featuring a main event that included a 10-man tag team match. The match had The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and The Beast Mortos facing off against The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland, with the heels emerging victorious.

AEW has not yet announced any matches for this year’s television special. The company is currently focused on its annual crossover event, Forbidden Door, which is set to take place in San Jose, California, on Sunday, June 28th.