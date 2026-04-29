Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In tonight’s main event, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang. Additionally, Cage & Cope, consisting of Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland, will face off against RPG Vice, which includes Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta, in a tag team match. The Brawling Birds, featuring Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will also be in tag team action.

Previously announced for the show, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, made up of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will defend their titles against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Moreover, LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH will compete in singles action.

In another championship match, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against Brody King. Furthermore, JetSpeed’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against MJF.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.