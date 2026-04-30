Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has released the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), which is scheduled for next month.

In a highly anticipated match, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will defend their titles against the duo of Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, known as Cage & Cope, in an “I Quit” Match.

Additionally, it was previously announced that Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s NJPW World Television Champion, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

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