Sting Believes Darby Allin Has Future Leadership Potential

Pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting spoke with Yahoo! Uncrowned about various topics, including his first impressions of Darby Allin.

Sting said, “He had this ability in the ring to be very believable, a risk-taker. We all know that to the point of, ‘Come on Darby, this is insanity what you’re doing here.’ But he’s somebody who’s just balls to the walls every single day. It doesn’t matter if there’s 150 people if he’s doing an independent show, or 20,000 people or 70,000 people. He’s the same no matter what.”

On their partnership:

“I had somebody like Ric Flair that had the ability to make or break me. And I think I probably had the ability to do the same thing with Darby, even though we weren’t opponents, we were on the same team. But I saw something in him, he saw something in me, and the rest just clicked.”

On Allin enhancing his retirement run:

“I don’t know how else to say it, but I’m convinced that without Darby, maybe I could have made it a good three and half, four-year run, but it wouldn’t have been nearly the same magnitude. It wouldn’t have been as good. It wouldn’t have been as fun. This is something like a God-ordained thing, it seems, because Darby was real quick to figure out what my strengths and weaknesses were. And of course, I knew his as well. We kind of worked together on that to help [each other]. He would help me overcome, I would help him overcome. And even from creative ideas, in-ring stuff, the physicality of it all, it was just a great synergy that we both had together. Man, I’m convinced that he’s the only guy I could have done it with.”

On Allin’s leadership abilities:

“He’s got a leadership quality about him. I told Tony Khan at one point, I said, I think he’s going to end up running the company at some point or he could. But he has no interest in doing that at all. But he could be somebody that could right the ship when you’re getting off course.”