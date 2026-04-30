Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (5/2/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s live episode of *Collision*, which will take place at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

JetSpeed’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against The Opps’ “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK. Additionally, Jurassic Express’ AEW National Champion, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will defend his title against Máscara Dorada, and AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against Anna Jay.

In a 10-Man Tag Team Match, The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and “The Bastard” PAC) and The Dogs (David Finlay and Clark Connor) will face Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier). Furthermore, the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Ace Austin) will take on The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia) in a tag team match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.