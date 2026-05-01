Anna Jay Addresses AEW Contract Status, Calls Online Reports “BS”

Anna Jay has spoken out regarding speculation about her future with All Elite Wrestling, confirming that her contract is nearing its end while dismissing most of the rumours circulating online.

Speaking during a recent Twitch stream, Jay acknowledged the reports but made it clear that much of the information being shared is inaccurate.

“A lot of stuff going on online… a lot of it is not true.”

She went on to suggest that the source of the misinformation may stem from someone she previously worked with.

“Apparently the source was someone I used to work with… he no longer is working for me as of a few months ago.”

Jay clarified that only one aspect of the reports is legitimate — her contract status.

“The only thing… that’s true is that my contract is coming up. But that is it… everything else… is pretty much BS.”

Her comments come amid a period of absence from AEW programming. Jay has not competed since November 2025 and has not appeared on AEW Dynamite since June of that year.

That is set to change this weekend, as she returns to action on AEW Collision, where she will challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. Nightingale has recently adopted the “Comeback Killer” persona, built around defeating returning competitors, creating an immediate storyline dynamic for Jay’s first match back.

With her contract situation now clarified, attention will shift to her in-ring return and what the future holds for her within AEW.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.