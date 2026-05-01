Rebel Reveals Terminal ALS Diagnosis

Rebel (Tanea Brooks) has shared a heartbreaking health update, revealing that she has been diagnosed with the terminal stage of ALS following a prolonged medical journey.

In a video posted to social media, Rebel explained that she had spent the past two years undergoing tests in an effort to determine the cause of her declining health. While awaiting lung surgery for masses discovered on her lungs, doctors were ultimately able to identify the underlying condition.

“It’s been a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong… and finally, our prayers have been answered.”

She confirmed that she has been diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive condition that affects nerve cells and leads to loss of muscle control.

“The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS… we don’t know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking.”

Rebel added that the disease will continue to impact her physical abilities over time.

“All of my functions will soon decline.”

Despite the devastating diagnosis, she took time to express gratitude toward Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for their support throughout her health battle.

“Thank you to Tony Khan and AEW for supporting me on this medical journey. It has been a blessing that is unheard of.”

She closed her message by thanking fans for their support and asking for continued prayers.

“Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you.”

Rebel’s message has already prompted an outpouring of support from across the wrestling community.

Our thoughts are with Rebel and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.