Will Ospreay Admits He Didn’t Realise Severity Of Injury

AEW star Will Ospreay recently spoke with NJPW’s official website about various topics, including his feelings since returning.

Ospreay said, “A little sore. I just had a match with Jon Moxley (at AEW Dynasty) that was pretty hard on my body, so I’m a little stiff, a little bit sore, but still ready to go.”

On returning to Japan:

“I’d always said to myself that I would be back in NJPW after two years away, but being back in Ryogoku was so special, especially to do it with the United Empire boys.”

On being out of action for six months:

“I didn’t know how bad my neck really was until they told me I couldn’t wrestle. Coming back, the key thing for me was I didn’t want to be a shadow or a parody of myself in any way, so it made it all the more important to be able to show I could hang in Japan, at the same level of work ethic, both physically and in terms of my psyche.”