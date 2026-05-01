Update On Chris Jericho’s TV Project In New York

Pro wrestling legend and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was absent from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite because he is in New York City filming for a TV project. This information was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com ahead of the show; however, details about the project were not disclosed at that time.

Recently, Johnson revealed that Jericho is filming a role for the second season of “Dexter: Resurrection” in New York City.

A fan even shared pictures of Jericho on set via Twitter (X). In one of the images, he can be seen filming a scene alongside Michael C. Hall, who portrays Dexter. The second season of “Dexter: Resurrection” is set to premiere in October 2026.

Jericho returned to AEW television last month and is currently involved in a feud with The Demand. He had his first wrestling match in over a year at Dynasty, where he lost to Ricochet. Last Saturday, Jericho teamed up with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Syndicate to compete against The Demand, but ended up losing the match.