Backstage News On Chris Jericho’s AEW Dynamite Segment

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment where Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho, who was confronted by The Demand, consisting of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. The group attacked Jericho and assaulted him until Ricochet executed a Ricosault off a pallet.

As reported by PWMania.com, Jericho was not present at Wednesday’s Dynamite. It was announced prior to the show that he would be absent, as the former AEW World Champion was in New York City filming a role for season two of Dexter: Resurrection.

According to Fightful Select, the backstage segment was recorded last week. Jericho has been feuding with Ricochet and The Demand ever since he returned to the company at the beginning of April, having come up short against the former AEW National Champion multiple times. There is currently no information on whether Jericho will return for next week’s AEW Dynamite, which will take place in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Next week’s show will be a three-hour episode, with the final hour featuring Collision.