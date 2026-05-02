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AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 4/29/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 596,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 3.4% from the previous week’s viewership of 617,000 and a drop of 20% from the previous week’s rating of 0.10 in the same demographic. These figures do not include HBO Max viewership. Both the rating in the key 18-49 demographic and the total audience were the lowest for the show since the January 21 episode, which recorded a 0.08 rating and 498,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a rating of 0.111 in the key 18-49 demographic and 638,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.167 and 615,000 viewers for the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by AEW World Champion Darby Allin defending his title against Brody King.

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