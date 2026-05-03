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AEW Reveals New Details For “Fairway To Hell” Collision Special

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Fairway To Hell
AEW Fairway To Hell

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW announced a special episode of Collision titled “Fairway to Hell,” which will take place next Saturday, May 9th, at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company revealed additional details about the upcoming television special. It will be a one-hour show, airing at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on TBS, rather than TNT.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the event. More information about the match card will be provided as it becomes available.

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