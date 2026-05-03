Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Three-Hour AEW Dynamite Special (5/6/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s three-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision, which will be held at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Dynamite and Collision will air at their regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion from the Death Riders, will face Juice Robinson of the Bang Bang Gang. Additionally, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander will compete against Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the show is AEW World Champion Darby Allin defending his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW TNT Champion from JetSpeed. Furthermore, in a Double Jeopardy Match, Dax Harwood, the AEW World Tag Team Champion from FTR, will take on “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy from The Conglomeration.

The stakes are high: if Harwood wins, FTR and Tommaso Ciampa will receive a shot at the AEW World Trios Championships. Conversely, if Cassidy wins, he and another member of The Conglomeration will earn an opportunity for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.