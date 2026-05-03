Update On JC Mateo And Tonga Loa’s WWE Departures

As reported by PWMania.com, The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with MFT members JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, are no longer with WWE.

It was previously stated that Woods and Kingston mutually agreed to part ways, while Mateo and Loa’s exits from the company were not clearly classified as voluntary or as releases.

According to PWInsider.com, Mateo and Loa’s departures from WWE are considered roster cuts and releases, and, for now, these are the only anticipated exits from the company.

Mateo recently competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles on the post-WrestleMania 42 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he and fellow MFT member Tama Tonga lost to the reigning champions, Damian Priest and R-Truth.

Meanwhile, Tonga Loa’s last match took place on the RAW episode before WrestleMania 42, where he and MFT teammates Mateo and Solo Sikoa were defeated by LA Knight and The Usos. Mateo and Loa’s final appearance was on the April 24 edition of SmackDown, where they were attacked by Jacob Fatu after he defeated MFT leader Solo Sikoa.