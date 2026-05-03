Sirena Linton Reacts To WWE Release With Emotional Message

Former WWE star and gymnast Sirena Linton was among several NXT talents released by WWE late last month. Linton took to her official Twitter (X) account to share a heartfelt message, describing the experience as “gut-wrenching.”

She recounted her journey from a “walk-on” to an NCAA All-American gymnast and to earning a WWE contract straight out of college.

In her post, Linton expressed gratitude to WWE personnel for their support in her growth and thanked her loved ones for their encouragement. Despite this setback, the former gymnast remains determined to pursue her goals and will be available for bookings starting May 25.

Linton signed a contract with WWE in 2025 and appeared prominently on WWE LFG. Although she never made it to NXT television, she performed at live events and challenged Fallon Henley for the Women’s Speed Championship in her final outing with the company this past February.

In addition to Linton, other talents released from their contracts late last month include Tyra Mae Steele, Andre Chase, Dante Chen, Tyson DuPont, Tyriek Igwe, Malik Blade, Luca Crusifino, Chris Island, Trill London, and Carlee Bright. Bryan Alvarez recently offered insights into the possible reasons behind these departures.