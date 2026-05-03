Danhausen Sparks Buzz With Mystery Partner Tease Ahead Of Backlash

WWE star Danhausen is set to team up with a mystery partner to take on The Miz and Kit Wilson in a tag team match at Backlash next weekend.

While Danhausen’s tag partner may already be chosen by the company, that hasn’t stopped the Very Nice, Very Evil star from taking to Twitter (X) to offer a remarkably low sum for such an event.

In his tweet, Danhausen mentioned several wrestling legends, including Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Steve Austin, Triple H, Papa Shango, Mideon, Kurgan, and Cody Rhodes’ former alter ego, Stardust.