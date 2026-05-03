WWE Production Director Announces Departure After 25 Years

In a LinkedIn post, Gavin O’Shea, who has served as the Director of TV Production for WWE since 2020, announced that he is no longer with the company. He mentioned that losing his job “wasn’t part of the plan.”

O’Shea wrote the following on his exit, “After 25 years, losing my job wasn’t part of the plan. For those memorable 25 years at WWE, I’ve seen, heard and experienced it all. After all, I grew up there, made friends and learned by doing.

Like many people, I tied a piece of my identity to what I do every day. So when that suddenly changed, it felt unsettling, humbling… and honestly, a little scary.

But here’s what I’m learning in real time:

• Your job is something you do — not who you are

• Setbacks can create space for better opportunities

• Resilience isn’t a buzzword — it’s a skill you build through moments like this.

I’m taking this time to reflect, reset, and refocus on what I truly want in my next chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for the people I’ve worked with, the lessons I’ve learned, and the support I’ve already received.

If you know of opportunities or just want to connect, I’d love to hear from you.

Onward.

Gavin.”

O’Shea’s departure from the company follows the release of 24 talents, which was reported on April 24.