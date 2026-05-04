Hulk Hogan’s Match-Worn Boots Sell For Over $150K At Auction

Iconic Auctions recently held a bidding event for the boots worn by the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan during Survivor Series 1989 and Royal Rumble 1990. The bidding closed on Saturday, with the final price reaching $150,473.28.

According to Fightful.com, this price ranks as the second-highest ever for wrestling boots, surpassed only by Hogan’s boots from the first WrestleMania, which sold for $1.037 million in March.

Iconic Auctions described the boots, which were signed by Hogan and authenticated, as follows:

“Presented is an extraordinary pair of yellow, match-worn wrestling boots personally worn and signed by Hulk Hogan. These iconic boots show heavy, authentic in-ring use consistent with multiple matches and promotional appearances during late 1989 through 1990—right in the heart of the fervor of prime “Hulkamania”. The leather uppers and soles exhibit extensive scuffing, creasing, and residue consistent with repeated ring work and live television/studio photography, giving them a powerful visual narrative of active competition at the height of Hogan’s mainstream popularity. Research and provenance for this lot have been thoroughly documented. Sports Investors Authentication (SIA) has conclusively photomatched the boots to Hulk Hogan’s appearance at the 1989 Survivor Series and to his gear from the 1990 Royal Rumble. SIA further matched the boots to Hogan’s image on the WrestleMania VI program cover and the cover of WWF Wrestling Program Volume 182. These photomatches link the boots directly to specific, high-profile events and published images, substantially strengthening provenance and historical context.”