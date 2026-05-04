Carmella Shares Recovery Update After Eye Surgery

Former WWE star Carmella underwent eye surgery on Thursday, specifically an upper and lower blepharoplasty. This procedure is designed to correct hooded eyes and improve vision, among other benefits.

Carmella provided an update on her recovery via her Instagram stories. She mentioned that the bruising from the surgery is starting to turn yellow, indicating that she is healing. Additionally, she noted that the swelling in her face has decreased. At this stage, she is focusing on resting and is icing her eyes less frequently.

Carmella wrote, “A couple more days of this discoloration, I’m sure. But we’re getting there, I’m feeling great. I’m seeing a lot better today, so I’m really happy about that.”

Carmella has been away from the ring since her WWE contract expired in February 2025. Her husband, Corey Graves, recently said, “Time will tell” about her potential return to the ring.