Mark Henry Addresses Chris Jericho’s WWE Hall Of Fame Chances

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with ITR Wrestling about various topics. One key point he discussed was Chris Jericho’s decision to return to AEW.

Henry believes this choice could jeopardize Jericho’s chances of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when he ultimately decides to retire from AEW.

Henry said, “He wants to create and control the narrative. He has a better chance of doing that at AEW. His legacy is going to be what it is. He succeeded in WWE, and he succeeded at AEW. When he decides to stop, the WWE still is going to want to put him in the Hall of Fame. There is no change. Nothing has changed, you know, with him going back to AEW, nothing has changed, just only the timeline.”