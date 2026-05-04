Goldberg Shares Emotional Reunion With 9/11 Firefighter

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had an emotional reunion with a New York firefighter he originally met at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. This touching moment occurred during a signing event at the Hempstead Spring Dust-Off Car Show in Long Island, New York.

During the signing, the firefighter approached Goldberg and shared a photo of their meeting at Ground Zero. A surprised Goldberg embraced him and introduced the man to the crowd as a hero, asking for a standing ovation, which the audience gladly provided. The two shared a heartfelt conversation for several moments before exchanging phone numbers.

Additionally, it was noted that this was their first reunion since their initial meeting in 2001, making it a truly special and emotional occasion.

Goldberg officially retired from wrestling at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in July of last year, where he lost his final match to GUNTHER.