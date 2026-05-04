Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Spoiler: WWE Star Appears At AAA On FOX TV Taping

By
James Hetfield
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AAA-Logo-New
AAA-Logo-New

On Saturday, an episode of AAA On FOX was aired, and immediately after the show, additional episodes were taped. During the taping, WWE star Bayley made a surprise appearance during La Catalina’s in-ring debut.

Las Toxicas got involved in the match, and Lola Vice came to aid Catalina. However, they were outnumbered until Bayley arrived to support them.

This marks Bayley’s return to AAA after she challenged Lady Flammer for the Reina de Reinas Title at AAA Rey de Reyes in March, where Flammer won the match due to interference from the rest of Los Toxicas.

The match featuring this incident is set to air on the upcoming Saturday episode of AAA On FOX.

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