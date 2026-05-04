WWE Hall Of Famer Opposes One-Night WrestleMania Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including his opinion on whether WrestleMania should return to a single night.

Henry said, “I don’t. I think it sucks to be anywhere for five and a half six hours. And you know, like I love food, but I can’t eat for 5 hours. I like movies but after even the longest, drawn-out movies — if it’s two and a half, three hours I’m going to sleep. I’m gonna miss that last two hours of that movie.”

On the value of two nights:

“You have to have things in a place where you’re not hurting yourself. And that’s what two nights does. I’m a big fan of AEW. But sometimes you look at a AEW PPV, it’s 5 hours. Man, your butt starts tingling from sitting so long, you know? I mean, you get cramps. So, it’s been done before, we’ve experienced it. I don’t want to go back to that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)