Roman Reigns Pulled From Multiple WWE RAW Episodes In June

Roman Reigns has reportedly been removed from several upcoming episodes of WWE RAW despite initially being advertised for appearances throughout May and June.

According to WWE’s official listings, Reigns is still scheduled for all RAW episodes in May. However, he has been pulled from the June 1, 8, 15, and 22 editions of the show. Those episodes are set to take place in Italy, Paris, Baltimore, and London, respectively.

Further insight into the decision was provided by F4WOnline, which reports that Reigns is not currently planned to compete at Night of Champions on June 27th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a result, there is said to be no immediate storyline reason for him to appear on television in the weeks leading up to the event.

Reigns has been a consistent presence on RAW since capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night Two. Following his victory, he stated in a post-show interview that fans could expect to see him regularly throughout the summer.

He has appeared on the last two episodes of RAW and is currently scheduled to defend his championship against Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida.

WWE’s international schedule also includes Clash in Italy on May 31st, which takes place between Backlash and Night of Champions.

At this time, no additional details have been provided regarding Reigns’ absence from Night of Champions or whether his June schedule could change.