Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. This episode will serve as the go-home show for WWE Backlash.

The event will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In tonight’s show, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will face “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev and “All Ego” Ethan Page in a tag team match. Additionally, Finn Bálor will go up against JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day in a singles match. “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY will also have a face-to-face encounter.

Previously announced for the show, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will sign the contract for their World Heavyweight Title Match at WWE Backlash.

Furthermore, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will issue an open challenge against an opponent yet to be determined. Lastly, Sol Ruca will sign her WWE RAW contract.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage and results of WWE RAW.

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