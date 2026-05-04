New Details On WWE EVOLVE Succession III Event

According to BodySlam+, WWE EVOLVE Succession III is set to take place on Wednesday, June 24th. The report also noted that the previous Succession special episodes, which aired on Wednesday nights, each included one grudge match, an EVOLVE Women’s Championship match, and an EVOLVE Championship match.

The first Succession episode aired on October 15th, 2025, and featured Kendal Grey defeating Kali Armstrong to capture the Women’s EVOLVE Title.

Additionally, Tate Wilder won a Bullrope Match against Brooks Jensen, and Jackson Drake retained the EVOLVE Title against Bryce Donovan. WWE EVOLVE Succession II aired on March 4th, where Harlem Lewis defeated Jensen, while Grey and Drake both retained their titles against PJ Vasa and Cappuccino Jones, respectively.

WWE EVOLVE, including the Succession episodes, is available to watch on Tubi on Wednesday nights. As of now, no matches have been announced for Succession III. The current EVOLVE Champions are Aaron Rourke and Wendy Choo.