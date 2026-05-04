LA Knight Explains How He Creates His WWE Promos

WWE star LA Knight spoke with Phil Mackey from SKOR North about various topics, including his process for creating promos.

Knight said, “The process is really — I just need to know where I’m coming from, where I am, and where I’m going. And with that being the case, I know my start, ‘Let me talk to you.’ I know my finish, ‘Whose game is it?’ with everybody saying ‘LA Knight?’ And with that being the case, then I’m going to fill in the middle with all those story points. What happened, what’s happening, wnd what’s going to happen? And that’s about it. And from there, it’s just, ‘Let me go. Let me just–‘ I have a blank canvas, but I have an instruction as far as what I need to paint. But I don’t have a direct, ‘Hey, go this way and go that [way].’ No, no, no. I might take the scenic route to get there. I might go the direct route; it depends.”

On not being as good with scripted promos:

“With that being the case, it’s — I’m not very good at remembering somebody else’s scripted lines. I can get your general point across. Tell me, ‘Hey, talk about this. Get this thing over.’ No problem. But I’m going to do it my way, and I’m going to say it my way.”

On having more of an “old school” feel as a performer:

“I think part of the thing that maybe kind of makes me feel like that old school thing that you were talking about is that I watched wrestling almost religiously until I got in the business, which was right around 2003. And so everything that I know and experienced was all the way up until then. And then after that, I kind of just stopped watching and went on, and that’s when I started wrestling myself. So yeah, I think all of my influence is from back then. So I don’t try to to do anybody else or be anybody else, but I’m me. But there’s little drips and drabs of those people in there as influences.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)