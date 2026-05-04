AJ Styles Weighs In On Kairi Sane’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles discussed various topics on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, including the recent release of Kairi Sane from WWE.

Styles said, “I think everybody’s a little confused. Asuka and her as a tag team, and then it just kind of- We don’t know exactly what the case is. I mean, that one caught me off guard as well because it was a great tag team thing. I feel like Kairi was doing her best work as of now. I wish I had answers. I don’t have these answers for you guys. I don’t know what this means for her. I don’t know, if maybe if she done wrestling. Is she going to go back to Stardom? Like, what’s next for Kairi Sane?But I know that she was loved, and she was amazing. Yeah, I just hate that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)