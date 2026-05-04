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AJ Styles Weighs In On Kairi Sane’s WWE Release

By
James Hetfield
-
Kairi Sane
Kairi Sane | WWE

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles discussed various topics on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, including the recent release of Kairi Sane from WWE.

Styles said, “I think everybody’s a little confused. Asuka and her as a tag team, and then it just kind of- We don’t know exactly what the case is. I mean, that one caught me off guard as well because it was a great tag team thing. I feel like Kairi was doing her best work as of now. I wish I had answers. I don’t have these answers for you guys. I don’t know what this means for her. I don’t know, if maybe if she done wrestling. Is she going to go back to Stardom? Like, what’s next for Kairi Sane?But I know that she was loved, and she was amazing. Yeah, I just hate that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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