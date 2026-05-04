Mark Henry Explains Why Roman Reigns Is Crucial To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including Roman Reigns becoming champion once again.

Henry said, “Well I mean, that’s why he gets the big bucks, because he’s the big draw. And the networks are loving him because he’s drawing so much attention. And a lot of the reason is not just striking good looks or great athleticism, but it’s the number one thing you need in pro wrestling is the ability to make people feel. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, or whatever the case may be, you you have to have the ability to make that happen. And he does.”

On the importance to WWE of Reigns returning to a full-time schedule:

“It is crucial because of — like you said, to have him back on a full-time schedule is important because of him being compromised from the cancer. There was a time when he could not be around everybody because of the germs, and bacterias and the chance that he may get sick. And now that he has beat cancer — and no, you’re never out of the woods, but at least you can see the forest for the trees. And he has been able — you look at him, this is the best I ever saw him look. I mean, I’ve never seen him look stronger, never seen him look more healthy. And all that does is say that with a guy that can endurance-wise, go out there and wrestle somebody for an hour at the at the pace that him and CM Punk wrestled at, I think that the business is strong.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)