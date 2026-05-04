Rebel Shares New Message Following ALS Diagnosis

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision about the news that Rebel has been diagnosed with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Rebel shared this announcement in a video on her Instagram.

Following Schiavone’s message, Rebel took to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning to express her gratitude to Schiavone, AEW, and the fanbase. She shared that the outpouring of support from AEW and the fans greatly lifted her spirits after revealing her diagnosis.

Rebel wrote, “Thank you to my @aew family and @tonyrkhan and thank you to the fans for the signs. They truly lift my spirits”

Rebel has been on the AEW roster since 2019. Her most recent AEW match took place in August 2022 during an AEW Dark taping. In recent years, she has faced several health challenges, including a diagnosis of lung cancer in November.