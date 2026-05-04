Eddie Kingston Set For RevPro Return At London Event

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) has announced that AEW star Eddie Kingston will be returning to the promotion next month for RevPro Live in London 108. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 7th, at Porchester Hall.

This will be Kingston’s first match in RevPro since March 2020, when he faced the late wrestler Mad Kurt.

Kingston last appeared on AEW television in a February episode of Collision, where he, along with Ortiz and The Rascalz, defeated Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and the Grizzled Young Veterans in a Parking Lot Fight. Recently, Kingston and Ortiz have been teaming up, primarily competing in Ring of Honor (ROH).