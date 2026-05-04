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WWE Canada Return Announced, Kevin Owens Comments

By
Matt Boone
-
Kevin Owens in WWE
Kevin Owens speaks out | WWE

WWE.com released the following:

WWE announces three events in Canada this August

WWE has announced three events taking place throughout Canada from Thursday, Aug. 20, through Monday, Aug. 24. Tickets for each Live Event will go on sale Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 7, at 10 a.m. ET. Additional details can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Thursday, Aug. 20: London, Ontario, Canada Life Place | WWE Summer Tour
Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena | Friday Night SmackDown
Monday, Aug: 24: Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre | Monday Night Raw

WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will collaborate ahead of Friday Night SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, Aug. 21, as part of a long-term strategic partnership struck in November 2025. MLSE’s Scotiabank Arena is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

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