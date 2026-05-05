Booker T Reacts To Kairi Sane’s Recent WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Kairi Sane’s recent release on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T said, “I don’t know what happened with her. I always thought Kairi Sane was money. The first time she left, I thought she was money. Coming back, I thought she was money. But one thing about Kairi Sane and Zelina Vega, you know, the show is not going to stop. It’s going to keep going. Hopefully Kairi Sane, if she chooses to make it back, she can. If Zelina Vega chooses to make it back, hopefully she can. But this business is fluid, man, especially today. Today is more fluid than it’s ever been in my over 30 years being in this business.”

On the Motor City Machine Guns:

“Look man, the Motor City Machine Guns — those guys, some people may agree with me or not, but I think they’ve put themselves in Hall of Fame status. I really do. I really believe those guys, just staying together as long as they have, representing tag team wrestling the way they have, it’s been amazing. I don’t think anyone touted those guys coming to WWE and winning the championships ever. I don’t think anybody saw that coming, but they willed it to happen. And I give those guys a boatload of credit for just staying together, sticking it out, because they could have easily folded the tent and said, ‘Man, let’s move on.’ Now they’re positioned to even make more money.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)