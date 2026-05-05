Chelsea Green Reveals Successful Surgery For Heart Condition

WWE star Chelsea Green recently took to her Instagram account to announce that she has undergone a heart procedure for supraventricular tachycardia (SVT).

SVT is a condition characterized by a rapid heart rate caused by disruptions in the heart’s electrical system.

In her post, Green shared a photo taken after the procedure, writing, “After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT and I was able to get a heart procedure done! 3 hours later and I’m on the mend.”

Green has been out of in-ring action since suffering an ankle injury on the February 6th episode of WWE SmackDown, where she later confirmed that her injury was a fracture. Although she has been using a wheelchair on television, she appeared in a segment on last week’s show standing up.