WWE Appoints New Director Of Show Production And Design

WWE has recently hired a new employee in the production department amid talent cuts. Hunter Selby announced on his LinkedIn account that he has accepted the position of WWE’s Director of Show Production and Design.

Selby wrote, “I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted a new position as Director of Show Production and Design at WWE. I’m looking forward to this new chapter and to working on some designs that will hopefully be debuting on screens soon!”

Selby, formerly a senior associate designer at DX7 Design, has received three Emmy nominations. In 2023, he was nominated for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series for his work on American Idol.

The previous year, he earned two nominations in the Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special category for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and American Idol.