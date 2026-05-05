CM Punk WrestleMania 42 Entrance Music Changed On ESPN Replays

During WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two, CM Punk faced World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns in the main event and made a memorable entrance by bringing back his iconic theme, “Miseria Cantaré.” However, ESPN has replaced this song with generic stock music in the replays of WrestleMania 42 on its Unlimited platform.

Punk’s entrance at this major event began with a video showing him sitting atop Allegiant Stadium, followed by a recap of some of the greatest moments of his wrestling career. He then walked out with no music before his current theme, “Cult of Personality,” started playing.

Recently, fans noticed that ESPN Unlimited has altered the original music, replacing AFI’s licensed “Miseria Cantaré” with generic audio in the replays. Nevertheless, the song is still featured in WWE’s social media posts and is available on Netflix for international viewers.

Unfortunately, Punk was unable to retain the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 42, losing to Reigns in what was an instant classic match.